Exclusive details of Vivek Oberoi’s security cover post death threats

Darshana Devi May 23 2019, 11.57 am May 23 2019, 11.57 am

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is currently garnering the limelight for all the wrong reasons. First, it was because of the controversies surrounding his film, a biopic on PM Narendra Modi. The film was initially supposed to be out on April 5, but the release date was pushed to May 24 after the film’s timing was questioned by many as it was coming in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections. But troubles seem to not end for the actor, as he has yet again found himself entangled in controversy. So much so, that he’s even receiving death threats.

It all started after the actor shared an exit poll meme featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and himself. His post irked a lot of netizens and even his industry colleagues. The Maharashtra State Commission for Women sent him a notice and soon after, he deleted his tweet and apologised for it. Now, the latest reports suggest that the actor is receiving death threats and because of which, he has been provided with tight security by the Mumbai Police.

Confirming the same, Vivek’s manager told us, “Since yesterday, there has been a police car patrolling his home. With him, a Gunner sits in the car and to add to it a car rallies ahead of his car and behind his car.”

Check out this tweet:

Maharashtra: Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided security by Mumbai police today, after he had received threats. pic.twitter.com/hlreq0X0ku — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the director of PM Narendra Modi biopic, Omung Kumar, has also reacted to Vivek’s meme row. "Maybe the joke had gone too far. He has removed it as maybe he did not mean it. He has done so much good work for women on his own, through NGOs. Maybe he thought there is nothing wrong in it and laughed at his own joke. But he went the wrong way. Now he has taken off the comment and apologized,” he told the PTI.