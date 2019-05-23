  3. Bollywood
Exclusive details of Vivek Oberoi’s security cover post death threats

Bollywood

Exclusive details of Vivek Oberoi’s security cover post death threats

The latest reports suggest that Vivek Oberoi is receiving death threats and is now provided with security forces.

back
Abhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanBollywoodEntertainmentSalman KhanVivek OberoiVivek Oberoi controversy
nextExclusive! David Dhawan calls Varun Dhawan's wedding stories 'Bogus', says no wedding till next year

within