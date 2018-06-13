EXCLUSIVE: Flop and Out, Harshvardhan replaced in his next? Details here

Harshvardhan Kapoor made his dream debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s tragic love story Mirzya. Everyone expected the lad to go rocketing to stardom, courtesy the Kapoor tag. Alas, nothing of that sort happened. The movie bombed. However, there was still hope. After all, even Ranbir Kapoor’s first movie had been a disaster. But Harshvardhan’s luck was quite a rotten one. His second movie released this year and as fate would have it, Bhavesh Joshi performed even worse at the box office. And this has led to his ousting from a movie.

Harshvardhan has been replaced in a film that could have been his fourth, which is a Phantom Productions venture. According to sources, post the disastrous performance of Bhavesh Joshi, Phantom team decided to replace Harshvardhan with their Mukkabaaz star Vinit Singh, in their next venture.

We tried to contact Harshvardhan’s team, but there was no response from them on the same.

Looks likereally needs to up his game, or maybe, dabble in something lighter as a genre. Or else his career will not take off.

Currently, all bids are on his next which is a biopic on Olympic star Abhinav Bindra. Harshvardhan, who plays the titular role, will be sharing screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in this one.

We really hope Harshvardhan’s luck favours him this time.