EXCLUSIVE: Ganit is not Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut, we know what is

Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut has been a subject of discussion for many days now. Ever since the Romanian beauty started lending her voice to Hindi songs and even appeared in a music video, gossip mongers more firmly suggest that she is taking her debut seriously, indeed. And they aren't wrong, really. But rumours stating that Iulia will be a part of director Prem R Soni's next film Ganit are definitely wrong.

When contacted, Soni said Iulia wasn't a part of Ganit. However, he did confirm that he is in talks with her for a film!

"Iulia is not a part of Ganit. We are discussing a film together. Please await an official announcement of the film from the studio. Ganit starts after this film early next year whereas I will be starting this film now. Will surely like to wait for the studio to announce as instructed," he told In.com.

Inside sources tell us, Iulia's debut will be produced by Prernaa Arora, under the banner of KriArj Entertainment.

"As you know, I have always believed in high content and stories untold. Or films which have social message. This film with Prem is a very important film for the nation. It has all shades and layers and again a genre which attracted me. In terms of cast lips are sealed. Officially we will announce soon," Prernaa says.

She specifies 'anti violation' as she talks about the new film. She calls it an important film and draws a comparison with Insaf Ka Tarazu, a Raj Babbar and Zeenat Aman starrer that revolved around a businessman sexually harassing a beauty queen.

An official confirmation from the producers should follow in a couple of days.