Exclusive: Gauhar Khan denies dating Vikas Bahl, refuses to defend 'friend' on #MeToo controversy

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has been in news for all the wrong reasons thanks to the Me Too movement not so long ago when he was accused of sexual misconduct by one of his former employees and actress Kangana Ranaut who said that he would get a little too close for comfort at times. Bahl, who was directing Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, had to opt out of the movie after that. Today, the divorced filmmaker is in news for another controversy. He and actress Gauahar Khan are reportedly in a relationship but when in.com reached out to Gauahar Khan she used the cliché term 'just good friends' instead.

“I don’t want to give it importance by talking about it as it’s a ridiculous story! I don’t want to give attention to something that they have cooked up on their own. They have written about me seen at his office and residence. Why can't a man and woman just be friends? You cannot be friends with or talk to anybody or hang out with anybody? If you do, that means you are in a relationship with them? That’s weird! I am very much single and in fact, only recently I put up an Instagram post on my handle that said -- single people can make a good New Year pic too! My New Year post is about how all you people are posting as couples and I am the only one posting as a single person… I don’t understand how the article forgets that. I am 100 percent single.”

When asked about the controversy surrounding Bahl, Gauahar refused to comment. "I did not speak anything then and I don’t want to say or comment on him (Vikas Bal Bahl) or anything related to the Me Too movement now. I won’t say a word,” she says. Gauahar was firm that even though Vikas was a friend, she wasn't going to comment on the controversy surrounding him at the moment. Vikas Bahl remained unavailable for comment.