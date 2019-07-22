Onkar Kulkarni July 22 2019, 4.30 pm July 22 2019, 4.30 pm

Back in 2004, Star One featured a TV show called Remix. The youth-centric show that starred Karan Wahi became a cult hit as it was much watched by college kids. The show was produced by Goldie Behl. Fifteen years down the line, the maker of the hit show is set to introduce yet another college campus drama, though this time it for the digital medium. The interesting bit is that Goldie wanted the actors from his original show to feature in the new Rejctx.

Speaking on the same, Goldie tells in.com, “There was an idea of getting the Remix team on board. In fact, once the news about Rejctx was out, I had got a call from Karan Wahi saying that we should have got him on board for a small stint. However, we decided to go ahead with an all-new cast.” The musical web series, to be dropped on Zee 5, stars Kubbra Sait and Sumeet Vyas. It also features newcomers like Anisha Victor, Masi Wali, Ayush Khurana, Prabhneet Singh, Ridhi Khakar, Pooja Shetty and Saadhika Syal.

As a producer, Goldie has dabbled into TV shows and movies. And now he is trying his hand at making web shows. “I think the medium of the web is liberating when it comes to narrating stories.”