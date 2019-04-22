Exclusive: Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s brand new bungalow in Juhu! Details inside

Onkar Kulkarni April 22 2019, 8.32 pm April 22 2019, 8.32 pm

Vivek Oberoi seems to be on an investment spree. The actor has been living in Mumbai’s plush Juhu area with his family, at his beautiful bungalow located in Golden Beach Society. News is that Vivek has bought another bungalow in Juhu. The property, which he purchased along with wife Priyanka, is said to be worth a whopping Rs 14.25 crores with the deal being registered in the month of March. The beautiful bungalow is situated opposite the famous ISKCON temple in Juhu.

What’s interesting about the property is that it belonged to the famous restaurateur AD Singh and his wife Sabina Singh, the owners of Bandra’s popular eatery Olive, one that is frequented by Bollywood stars. Sharing more details about the bungalow, Sandeep Sadh, the well-known realtor from Mumbai informs in.com, “The property is situated in Mandar Society which houses a cluster of 15-20 bungalows. These are like row houses to be more precise. This property, in particular, is located right in the corner, giving the owners good private space. The house also has a beautiful garden view.”

Interiors of Olive Restaurant located in Bandra

Talking more about the property, which measures approximately 2,100 sq. ft, Sandeep adds, “It’s a three-storey structure. The ground floor has a living room, kitchen and a garage which is converted into a lounge room. Level one has two bedrooms and level two has one bedroom. Above this is the terrace. The interiors of the house are done up like Olive (the restaurant) with white walls and antique wooden furniture. It has a very earthy feel to it.”

We tried to reach out to Vivek Oberoi for a comment on his brand new abode but he did not revert to our message. We contacted AD Singh to know more about the deal, but he took a “no comment” stand. However, a source close to Vivek confirmed the deal.