Abhishek Singh July 17 2019, 7.54 pm July 17 2019, 7.54 pm

Actor Varun Dhawan is one of the brightest stars we have in Bollywood. Since his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, the actor has been going strong at the box office barring his last release Kalank. The film which was one of the most awaited films of the year also starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. But the film tanked badly at the box office and Varun got the first flop of his career. But looks like, despite the flop, brand Varun Dhawan is not affected by it as recently, the actor signed a major endorsement deal.

Recently, the actor took to social media and revealed that he has been roped in to be the brand ambassador of a shoe brand. Since his debut, Varun has been a hit with the brands and over the years we have seen the Judwaa 2 star endorse many products. This is the first collaboration of the star and the brand, and you would be shocked to know how much is his fees.

Here, check out Varun's post:

According to sources, the Kalank star has been paid a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore to be the brand’s face for 2 years. In return, the actor will give three days to the brand for on-ground and promotional activities. When we contacted Varun’s brand team with the numbers, they refrained from commenting.

Good going Varun!