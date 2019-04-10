Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files to be stalled

Onkar Kulkarni April 10 2019, 3.13 pm April 10 2019, 3.13 pm

Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Tashkent Files is based on the mysterious death of India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent (formerly a part of USSR, now in Uzbekistan) in 1966. News is that the film, which is set for April 12 release has landed itself in a soup. Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson, Vibhakar Shastri has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, demanding to stall the release, as he claims the family has not seen the film and are afraid that the facts shown are not real.

In his defence, Vivek issued a statement that read, “As you are aware that my film ‘The Tashkent Files’ is releasing on the 12th. Last night we have been served a legal notice seeking to stop the release of the film by the prominent Congress member and also Ex-Secretary of Congress who also happens to be Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson and a close aide of the top family. This is despite them seeing the film, appreciating it and expressing their gratitude to me in person in the 7th April in Delhi at PVR. I have come to know from the horse’s mouth that they have been coerced to do this by the top family. Shastri’s grandsons have been used as scapegoats as the orders are from the top family. I fail to understand why would the top Congress leaders do that? Why would Congress want to stop the movie, shut me up. Why am I being constantly bullied, threatened to release the film? Why are they scared of a movie that raises some questions on a citizen’s #RightToTruth? This is the first film in the history of Indian cinema which is dedicated to the journalists of India. This is a rare film where a young journalist comes out victor in her crusade to #RightToTruth. I expect our journalists to ask the top family and all concerned why do they want to stop the release of the film? What is making them feel so threatened?”

Meanwhile, in.com reached out to Shashtri’s lawyer, Advocate Mareesh Pravir Sahay, who sent the legal notice to Vivek. He said, “What concerned us the most is the fact that no family members of the Shashtis were ever consulted when the movie was being conceived. Yes, a special screening of the film was held on Sunday, April 7, the members of the family saw it and found some of the content objectionable.”

Talking about the further course of action Sahay adds, “The SC has ruled that unless and until a film is publically viewed (post release) one cannot stall it. So we will take action once the movie releases. If we are convincing enough in making the court understand our point we will stall the film post its release.”

Meanwhile, to give a better picture of the controversy, Vivek is holding a press conference today in Mumbai.