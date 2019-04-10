image
  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkant Files release to get stalled

Bollywood

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files to be stalled

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files is based on the mysterious death of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent.

back
The Tashkent FilesVibhakar ShashtriVivek Agnihotri
nextAyushmann Khurrana scores 100 crore in China; is 'overwhelmed' with AndhaDhun’s success

within