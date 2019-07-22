Abhishek Singh July 22 2019, 7.16 pm July 22 2019, 7.16 pm

After much delays, Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 finally hit the screens this month. The film which is based on the life of Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Apart from Hrithik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Actor Karishma Sharma's dance number in the film was one of the highlights of the film which is running into its second week. The actor who got famous post her stint in Ragini MMS: Returns recently revealed that she isn't up to do bold scenes in future.

“I started off very early in the industry when I was 16 or 17. I was doing odd modelling and advertisements before I got my big break with Ragini MMS: Returns. I was still naïve when I was offered the show and as a beginner, I did what all I was asked to do and there it was. As an actor, I did my part as the script demanded those scenes. I gave my heart and soul in the project but people only talk about the bold scenes. I have also acted in it and I believe people should give me credit for that as well. I feel sad that only the bold scene is being talked about,” she said.

Apart from a few lovemaking scenes in the web series, the 25-year-old actor also had a lovemaking scene with Splitsvilla fame model and actor Sakshi Pradhan. Talking about that scene, Karishma shares that it would be probably the last time that she would be doing such scenes. “As I told you I was new back then and I did what was asked to do. I guess what’s done is done and I have moved on in life. I have done so much work post that and I am mature now. I guess if today I am asked to do a bold scene, I might not do it.”