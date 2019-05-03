Exclusive: Here’s what Priyanka Chopra’s family has to say about Siddharth Chopra’s wedding fiasco

Onkar Kulkarni May 03 2019, 9.28 pm May 03 2019, 9.28 pm

It came as a surprise when news broke out that Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Ishita Kumar has been called off! The roka ceremony in February grabbed a lot of headlines given that Siddharth famous sister Priyanka Chopra flew down with her husband Nick Jonas to participate in the ceremony. Siddharth's wedding was slated for the last weekend of April and Priyanka came down to celebrate but it seems like she made a short holiday of the trip after the wedding was indeed called off. While there has been no confirmation from the Chopra family about the wedding being called off or the reason behind it, In.com got in touch with Priyanka’s cousins to get to the bottom of the story.

We contacted PeeCee’s cousin, actor Mannara Chopra, who was seen Bollywood movie Zid. She said, “I think you should talk to his (Siddharth’s) immediate family members regarding the same.” We also contacted another cousin Meera Chopra who was seen in 1920 London and she said, “Regarding this, Priyanka Chopra is the better person to talk to.” Seems like Priyanka’s extended family prefers distancing themselves from Siddharth’s wedding fiasco. Meanwhile, we also tried reaching Siddharth’s mother Madhu Chopra but the calls were unanswered.

The news spread like wildfire due to Ishita’s social media moves. She deleted all pictures of her with Siddharth, including the photos of their roka, which was held in New Delhi in February this year. But before she deleted her account, she posted a picture with the caption that read, “Cheers to new beginnings with a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings.” Her post received a revert from her mother and father asking her to close the old book and begin afresh and that they were with her during these times. Meanwhile, Priyanka has unfollowed Ishita from her social media account. However, all the pictures from Ishita and Siddharth’s engagement still remain on Peecee’s Instagram feed. Have a look at the roka pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas even sent Ishita Kumar a package welcoming her to the family.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Siddharth has faced a wedding fiasco. Back in 2014, Siddharth had hosted an engagement ceremony with his then-girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The two were all set to get married in Goa in February 2015, however, for reasons best to him, the shaadi was called off.