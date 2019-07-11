Abhishek Singh July 11 2019, 5.24 pm July 11 2019, 5.24 pm

2018 was the year of Bollywood weddings. From Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone many settled in matrimony. And looks like another celeb from Bollywood is ready to give up on ‘single’ tag. If reports are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to marry her alleged boyfriend Rohan Shreshta. While gossip mongers are going gung-ho on this bit of news,

Shraddha's father, a senior actor Shakti Kapoor, has a really funny take on his daughter’s wedding.

As the news about Shraddha getting married in 2020 started spreading like wildfire, we contacted Shraddha Kapoor and this is what he had to say on the wedding. When asked if the actress is getting married, he said, "Is it? Please let me also know more details about the wedding ok beta?. I am very excited about her wedding, do call me for it please." LOL! This makes it clear that these rumours are false!

On the other hand, Shakti is more happy for his daughter’s professional growth as an actor. "I am very happy for my daughter's professional growth. I am looking forward to her films in the coming days. Saaho which has a huge star like Prabhas and wonderful star cast will make wonders at the box office and it will emerge as one of the biggest films of the year. I have seen the song of the film and I must tell you the high octane action scenes in the film will leave you shocked. I am also excited for Street Dancer where we can see her dance her heart out with Varun Dhawan. Her other interesting project is Chichhore also is too good. Just like the hatke title of the film, the story is also hatke and you will love it. Last but not least, Baaghi 3, Shraddha is going to rock with her performances in the coming days. I can't pick out which film of her would do good but I can surely guarantee that she will have a great time ahead and I am a super proud father of her."