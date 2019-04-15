Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Abhishek Singh April 15 2019, 9.37 pm April 15 2019, 9.37 pm

For an Avengers fan, the month of April 2019, was one of the most awaited as the movie of the year, Avengers: Endgame will be releasing on April 26. Last year Avengers: Infinity War released and it left the fans from around the world on the edge of their seats as they wanted to know what is the future of the Avengers and who all survived Thanos' snap in the end. The film was a hit all across the globe and our country was no different as Avengers: Infinity War was one of the biggest films of 2018.

Over the years we have seen Hollywood films dominate over Bollywood at the Indian box office and with each year, it only seems to be growing. But Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Kalank recently spoiled an Avengers movie marathon plan planned by a leading cinema house. As Avengers: Endgame is slated to release on April 26, Carnival cinemas decided to encash on the buzz created around the film and were planning Avengers movie marathon a day before the Endgame’s release. But looks like the plan had to be scrapped as they felt it won’t be right to have the Avengers marathon clashing with a big film like Kalank.

We got in touch with a spokesperson from Carnival Cinemas who confirmed that the whole idea of the Avengers special screening has been cancelled. “With Kalank releasing on April 17 and then straight Avengers: Endgame on 26, we were earlier planning to have a movie marathon on April 25. But we calculated the risks and everything and we came to a solution where we decided to cancel the screening as we didn’t want to risk it opposite a big film like Kalank. Also because of the ongoing IPL, theatres are facing a lull period so we dropped the whole idea.”

It won’t be wrong to say that Kalank which stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead went heavy on the Avengers films which have released earlier. Will we see the same effect on April 26 when Avengers: Endgame hits the screen? Only time will tell.