Subhash K Jha June 06 2019, 7.28 pm June 06 2019, 7.28 pm

Tiger Shroff’s actioner with his idol Hrithik Roshan, that Siddharth Aand is currently directing for Yashraj films, is in a terrible predicament. The film is about 80 per cent complete and all set for a Gandhi Jayanti release. But there is still no title! There has been some speculation in the media about the name of the film, one of them being Fighter.

“Fighter….is it?” Tiger Shroff mulls over that one. “Interesting, but sadly not true. Our film is not called Fighter, or anything else at the moment.” But isn’t it about time Hrithik and Tiger’s pet project found a name?

“I know time is ticking away and we can’t go around talking about our film without giving it a name. It would look very odd to keep referring to the film without giving it a name. We are trying to figure out a name and we should, no we must, have one soon,” says the actor.

Tiger is especially proud of this unnamed film. “It brings me face-to-face with my idol Hrithik Sir. I’ve idolised him and tried to follow in his footsteps from the time I started preparing for a career in films. And to now share the screen with him is dream come true. I get to learn so much from him. Just being around him is a blessing for me.”