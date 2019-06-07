Onkar Kulkarni June 07 2019, 5.30 pm June 07 2019, 5.30 pm

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to get reunited once again. The duo will begin working on the next schedule of Siddharth Anand's directorial, which reportedly is titled Fighters, from tomorrow (May 8). As per our sources, the fresh schedule begins at a floor in Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai. "They will begin with high octane stunts as they are pitted against each other. The shoot will continue till the end of the month," informs the source.

Produced by YRF, the romantic action thriller has Hrithik playing the role of Tiger’s guru. The film will have a face-off between the duo as they have been pitted against each other. Tiger is a self-proclaimed fan of Hrithik. The former speaks highly about the latter as his real-life idol. So much that in one of his interviews, he called himself, "garibon ka Hrithik Roshan." The project, which also features Vaani Kapoor, is like a cherry on the cake for Tiger, who will be seen dancing and combating with Hrithik.

An ace dancer himself, Tiger will be seen shaking a leg with the Super 30 actor. With the two aces putting up a show on-screen, it would be a perfect gift for their fans. The chemistry between Hrithik and Tiger will be a visual delight. Earlier this year, an excited Tiger shared a video on social media that had him dancing to the tune of Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Hrithik's song from his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai).