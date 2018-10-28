Exclusive: Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal friends again because of this lady

In Bollywood friendships and fallouts are not important. When Hrithik Roshan and his wife Sussanne divorced after years of marriage, there were reports which mentioned that her growing proximity and closeness to their common friend Arjun Rampal was one of the reasons the couple split. But Hrithik and Arjun had stood by Sussanne and lashed out at the media for misreporting. While we can never know what happened, fact is the close friendship between Arjun and Hrithik appeared to develop cracks and both drifted apart, caught up in their professional and personal lives. Things worsened when there were reports that Hrithik wasn’t happy about him and Arjun working under the same agency and Arjun had dropped out from their client list – something neither star clarified.

But it now seems that slowly things are coming together for the two actors and they are becoming friends once more. Close associates tell us that Hrithik sent a huge bouquet of flowers to Arjun to congratulate his mother Gwen (who won her battle against cancer) when they returned from the US recently – a gesture warmly appreciated by Arjun apparently. And now we have heard that a tie-up between Hrithik’s casual wear HRX brand and South African model-turned-designer and Arjun Rampal’s rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades who owns the premium clothing label Deme, has been signed on as the brand ambassador of HRX. Tiger Shroff is also one of the brand ambassador’s of the same. Buzz is that Gabriella and Hrithik are also in talks to launch a new fashion brand together.

Says a source in a brand management agency, “After Tiger Shroff, Gabriella has been signed as the brand ambassador with Hrithik and the announcement should be made shortly. Gabriella is much in demand as a model and like Tiger promotes fitness and good health. She also is very close to her family and that's something which the brand image is about so her image seemed the perfectly fit Hrithik’s fashion brand.”

But that may not be all, as the source adds, “HRX provides affordable quality active casual wear while Deme By Gabriella is about high-end exclusive, ultra feminine designs for women. Who knows? There may even be a fashion line launched by both in the future. The idea is to produce a medium range clothing line for men and women with both, which is not just affordable but stylish, cool and makes both look good. Right now, buzz is discreet discussions are on in that front. It will incorporate both Gabriella and Hrithik’s style quotients with clean, elegant lines and sensual cuts. Deme is worn by many top actresses including Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Chitrangada Singh and others.”

All of which sounds great but will we also see Arjun and Hrithik on screen together? Now that would be something.