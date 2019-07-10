Onkar Kulkarni July 10 2019, 2.37 pm July 10 2019, 2.37 pm

With remakes being the flavour of the season in Bollywood, there has been a strong buzz about Satte Pe Satta. The Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer is said to be being remade by Farah Khan. As per news sources, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are being considered to be the leads in the remake. However exciting the combination may sound, let us tell you that there is no truth to the story.

in.com got in touch with Farah and she rubbished all these reports. She said, “I am not talking anything about this project. Everything (that you hear or read) is a rumour.” Tell Farah that there was a lot of excitement since this news hinted at a reunion of her and Deepika, as the two have done films like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year earlier and she puts it straight, saying, “However, this is a rumour!” She further adds, “Whenever things get sealed we will make an announcement. For now, please don’t fall for rumours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 24, 2019 at 5:29am PDT

If the casting would have indeed happened, then it would have been for the second time that Hrithik would have stepped into the shoes of Amitabh. His first remake was Agneepath. The 2012 release was directed by Karan Malhotra and starred Priyanka Chopra opposite the actor. And this would be have been Hrithik and Deepika's first collaboration. But we guess, we'll have to wait a little more for that to happen.