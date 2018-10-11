Exclusive: Hrithik Roshan takes over Super 30, Vikas Bahl out of equation?

The #MeToo movement in Bollywood has been creating waves with many projects coming under the scanner. One such movie is Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Film’s (formed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena but dissolved now) Super 30 directed by Bahl and starring Hrithik Roshan. There have been reports that Super 30’s release may get pushed back ‪from January 25, 2019‬ but we have heard from extremely reliable sources that the film will release as planned and in fact, clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray will release ‪on January 23.‬ Sources have also revealed that Hrithik is himself involved in the editing of the movie to make sure it releases on time.

The source adds, “Super 30 is a very special movie for Hrithik and also his first biopic. He changed his looks completely to look like mathematician Anand Kumar. It’s also his first release after Kaabil. He wants to make sure that everything goes off well. He was also involved with the first posters of Super 30.”

Right now he’s shooting abroad for Siddharth Anand’s next with Tiger Shroff but for the last few weeks Hrithik has apparently been sitting at the editing studio himself with an editor and involved in each and every scene of Super 30.

“No cell phones are allowed inside the editing studio and it’s all very hush-hush. He has experience with every aspect of post-production as he has helped at his father Rakesh Roshan’s production house and assisted him before he became an actor. Hrithik wants to make sure that nothing hampers the release date of Super 30,” the source added.

There’s also been talk that Super 30 may not release ‪on January 25‬ next year as the film won’t be complete. A trade source rubbishes the rumour. “The shooting of Super 30 is complete so why should the film get postponed? Everything is on schedule as planned. A few weeks ago the cast and crew of the movie had celebrated the completion of the film with a wrap party in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebs, including Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala, Vikas Bahl, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatra, Ajay-Atul, Aditya Srivastava, Virendra Saxena and Amit Sadh had attended the wrap-up party at an eatery in Mumbai. Only the post-production of Super 30 is left, which includes editing, and there’s plenty of time for that to be completed and the film to be released on time.”

Roshan had tweeted against working with Vikas after the MeToo controversy broke out and while there has been no official confirmation about Bahl being sacked, the fact that Hrithik is now in charge certainly points at that direction.

An insider connected to Super 30 points out that South director Krish, is no longer directing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Instead the actress has slipped into the director’s chair and is helping complete the film with poise and polish. “Manikarnika’s trailer has garnered a positive reaction among trade and fans alike despite its director Krish being busy with his next movie NTR. Everybody knows that Kangana is helping the film which releases on the Republic Day with Super 30. If Manikarnika is not postponed why should Super 30 be especially when shooting is complete? Post production takes two-three months and Super 30 has that time. It’s possible that certain people who don’t want Super 30 to release on time are spreading the rumours but as of now, The film is very much on schedule.”

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician genius and social activist Anand Kumar and his educational programme Super 30 in Patna. It is Hrithik’s first biopic and the posters garnered a tremendous reaction from Bollywood and all sections.