Onkar Kulkarni July 12 2019, 7.13 pm July 12 2019, 7.13 pm

Ever since the trailer of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 released, the actor has been getting a lot of attention for his look and appearance as a Bihari in the film. While he worked on his styling and makeup to look the part, he was also guided by his language tutor Ganesh Kumar to speak the language and the dialect like a Bihari local. Ganesh who is also an actor and has acted in the film too, trained HR since Oct 2017. He was also there, by Hrithik’s side throughout the shooting of the Vikas Bahl directorial.

“Hrithik Roshan has an aura. He is a stylized man and it was my responsibility to make him lose the sheen and make him behave like a rural Indian man. I told him that as a Bihari local, he cannot stand straight, but be slouchy and keep doing certain moments. I told him that he can’t stand still and should sometimes scratch his body, he should just burp in between while talking. He would say that he can’t do it as it was gross, but I insisted that it would make the performance real and so he needed to do that,” explains Ganesh.

Ganesh Kumar receives a gift from Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan in his character as he shoots for Super 30

Hrithik Roshan with Ganesh Kumar

Ganesh Kumar hails from Bihar and is also an actor

Post the release of the trailer, the actor received mixed reviews for his performance as a Bihari man. However, those who saw the film said that Hrithik played the rural Indian character convincingly. “Well frankly, after seeing the trailer even my family members and close friends said that it looked forced but the same people said otherwise after seeing the full film. It is just that when the trailer released people found it abrupt to see a well-spoken gentleman like Hrithik, speak and look like that. Once you see the film and the setting is established Hrithik looks perfect in the role of Anand Kumar. I was convinced the day I saw the full film,” he says.