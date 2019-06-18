Ranjini Maitra June 18 2019, 10.13 pm June 18 2019, 10.13 pm

A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel made an explosive statement when she claimed that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan was in touch with both of them and had apologised for not standing by Kangana during her tussles with Hrithik. Incidentally, at the same time, reports of Sunaina being 'critically ill' also surfaced. While Sunaina rubbished the reports of serious illness, she did admit that she was undergoing grave issue with her family.

Sunaina, in a surprising turn of events, took to Twitter on Tuesday night and wrote that she was supporting Kangana 'all through'.

In the morning, another tweet of hers suggested that her issues with the family members were intensifying. Although she shares a house with parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, Sunaina stays on a different floor with a separate entry.

Kangana and Hrithik's alleged affair had brought them into a muddy tussle, which eventually took a legal form after allegations, counter allegations and both of them appearing on national TV channels to make their own points. In a recent interview, however, Kangana said she was always friends with Sunaina.

"It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down," she told Mumbai Mirror.

To elaborate on Sunaina being 'down', apart from being a cancer survivor, she has also battled severe depression. On her blog, she opened up about it, wanting to raise awareness on mental health. However, she claims to be fine now and says that it is only her issues with the family that is bothering her.

"It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further," she earlier told Pinkvilla.