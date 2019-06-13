Onkar Kulkarni June 13 2019, 4.54 pm June 13 2019, 4.54 pm

A couple of days ago it was reported that Hrithik Roshan’s sister is undergoing treatment at a hospital for mental health issues. It was said that she is suffering from bipolar disorder. However, Rakesh Roshan’s daughter negated all the stories. Proving that she is perfectly fine, she put up a picture on social media where she posed with her dog. Confirming her healthy mental state, her alleged ex Rajeev Paul, who is still good friends with her spoke exclusively with in.com.

He said, “Sunaina is doing just fine. I spoke with her two days ago.” When quizzed if she underwent treatment to cure bipolar disorder, he quoted, “I don’t want to talk more as I am close to her and her family.” Rajeev has been actively supporting Sunaina on Instagram by reacting positively to her posts.

View this post on Instagram Do I look critically ill A post shared by sunaina (@roshansunaina) on Jun 10, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

Sunaina has set the tongues wagging with her statements given to the press. While talking to Spotboye, Sunaina said, “I want to move out of my house and live separately. I can’t live under the constant shadow of my parents. Yeh mat karo. Don’t meet this guy…I am feeling claustrophobic.”

Meanwhile, she told Pinkvilla, “While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live. It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further.”

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019