A couple of days ago it was reported that Hrithik Roshan’s sister is undergoing treatment at a hospital for mental health issues. It was said that she is suffering from bipolar disorder. However, Rakesh Roshan’s daughter negated all the stories. Proving that she is perfectly fine, she put up a picture on social media where she posed with her dog. Confirming her healthy mental state, her alleged ex Rajeev Paul, who is still good friends with her spoke exclusively with in.com.
He said, “Sunaina is doing just fine. I spoke with her two days ago.” When quizzed if she underwent treatment to cure bipolar disorder, he quoted, “I don’t want to talk more as I am close to her and her family.” Rajeev has been actively supporting Sunaina on Instagram by reacting positively to her posts.
Sunaina has set the tongues wagging with her statements given to the press. While talking to Spotboye, Sunaina said, “I want to move out of my house and live separately. I can’t live under the constant shadow of my parents. Yeh mat karo. Don’t meet this guy…I am feeling claustrophobic.”
Meanwhile, she told Pinkvilla, “While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live. It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further.”
For the unaware, Sunaina was staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days, before she went back home to stay in the same building with her parents - Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. Rubbishing the bipolar disorder stories, she had told the website, “I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father's home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home.”Read More