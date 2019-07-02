Onkar Kulkarni July 02 2019, 11.54 pm July 02 2019, 11.54 pm

Javed Jaffery’s son and grandson of comedian Jagdeep is set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production venture Malaal. The actor will be seen opposite Sharmin Segal who is Bhansali’s niece. Interestingly, Meezaan didn’t want to be an actor. He was in fact studying in a business school. However, a visit to Bajirao Mastani’s set changed it all. While he loved watching Bollywood movies and enjoyed listening to Hindi numbers, acting in movies was something that was not on his agenda.

“When I was in school, I was active in sports. I have played basketball for Maharashtra. I was also good in football. In fact if not an actor I would have become a footballer,” reveals Meezaan. The young actor also feels that he would have delved into music if not acting. He elaborates, “I used to play the piano, I would also play the guitar and to top it all I could sing! There was a point when I told my father that I wanted to pursue a career in music and wanted to become a DJ. His expression was epic, he thought that I had lost my mind! ‘After becoming a DJ would you go to discotheques and play music?’ He asked me annoyingly and I was like ‘what’s wrong in that?’”