Onkar Kulkarni June 07 2019, 8.48 pm June 07 2019, 8.48 pm

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan has been making a lot of headlines of late. However, he is grabbing a lot of attention for a negative reason. Buzz is that his wife Avantika Malik has walked out of his life. It's said that the duo has parted ways and are now heading for a divorce.

Ever since the news broke Imran has been underground, but the actor was spotted today attending an event. Imran arrived as a guest for the screening of Netflix's brand new show Leila at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. While he posed for the shutterbugs, in.com quizzed him if all was well between him and his wife.

Hearing the question, the actor lost his cool. He asked in return, "How can you ask me such a question at this platform?" While he fumed, he maintained his smile as he further posed for the videographers.

When the news about their separation broke, in.com had exclusively spoken to Avantika's mother Vandana Malik. She had said, "We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences (between the couple), which will be sorted out."