Onkar Kulkarni July 09 2019, 6.54 pm July 09 2019, 6.54 pm

It’s Guru Dutt’s 94th Birth Anniversary today. The legend of Bollywood who aced in acting, direction and film production, has been applauded for his commendable work in films like Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Pyaasa, Chaudhvin Ka Chand among many others. On the occasion of his birthday today, in.com spoke with Tigmanshu Dhulia, the filmmaker who is known for his hit franchise Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster which is inspired by Dutt’s noted film.

Speaking about his inspiration, Tigmanshu says, “Who isn’t a fan of Guru Dutt? He has given us a variety of cinema. He gave a new grammar to the Indian cinema. He introduced the mood lighting, also different techniques of shooting.” He further adds, “Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam inspired me because it had social content and had a scope to modernize the story. I twisted the characters, like today’s wife won’t react like Meena Kumari from the original who sang Najao Saiyan Chhuda Ke Baiyan. She would rather be more proactive.”

Just like this film, Tigmanshu is also a fan of Dutt’s other films like Kaagaz Ke Phool and Pyaasa. “However unlike a Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, I cannot touch the other two films and make their 2.0 versions as the two movies, I feel, are very personal (to Guru Dutt),” he says.