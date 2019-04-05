Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medium director is busy with this film

Onkar Kulkarni April 05 2019, 4.37 pm April 05 2019, 4.37 pm

Back in 2017, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium was a huge hit. Two years down the line, the film's sequel has gone on floors. The sequel is titled Angrezi Medium and stars Irrfan in the lead role. However, there are a few changes in the team. Pakistani actor Saba Qamar (who played the Khan's wife) has made an exit and speculation has it that Kareena Kapoor Khan might step into her shoes. Radhika Madan has stepped in to play Irrfan's daughter.

What's also new about the project is the director. Pyaar Ke Side Effects' Saket Chaudhary is no longer associated with the film. It is Cocktail director Homi Adajania who has taken over. Starting today, Homi, along with the cast and crew has begun shooting for the sequel in Udaipur. While the hit film's sequel goes on floors today, we figured what the original director of the film is up to.

When contacted Saket, he revealed, "I am working on a social comedy." From one social comedy - Hindi Medium - Saket seems to have moved on to the other one. While he refuses to share any further details about the project, he just mentions that "Sajid Nadiadwala" is producing the project. This is the first time the duo will work in collaboration with each other.

Meanwhile, Irrfan makes a comeback to movies with Angrezi Medium post his treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour, in London. The new film will tell a new story about Irrfan’s onscreen daughter played by Radhika who goes to London for higher studies. It will be shot in Udaipur and London. After being occasionally spotted with a mask avoiding to get snapped by the paparazzi, he is now out there, facing the camera, yet again, with this brand new venture.