Exclusive: Is Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? These videos suggest so!

This happily married couple is all about travelling, gorging on their favourite food and living life to the fullest. We are talking about cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actor wife Hazel Keech. Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in November 2016 and have had a blissful married life ever since. However, like every other star wife, Hazel is constantly under the scanner and has fallen prey to pregnancy rumours a couple of times. But this time around, we wonder if it's a 'rumour' anymore!

We are talking about the videos she has put up on her Instagram story. In one of them, she is seen walking in a green kurta and did our eagle eyes just spot a tiny baby bump? In another, she is out shopping and is excitedly picking a white kurta. Her one hand is placed on her stomach and there, is that a baby bump again?! The photos suggest she was hanging out with a girlfriend.

Hazel has earlier refuted pregnancy rumours. "I am great, but just a little embarrassed because each time I put on a little weight, the reports say I am pregnant. This is like the 3rd or 4th time. Trying to have a normal life is hard," she told the media.

Last year, after being spotted in a casual avatar at the airport, she had to counter rumours of pregnancy and said there was no truth to it. "Nothing set stones as of now. It will happen when it has to happen as our marriage happened. It's destiny. I don't know how it will happen, if I am pregnant will he be around as he has to travel so much."

Are we to get the good news for real this time? In that case, Badhaai Ho Yuvraj and Keech!