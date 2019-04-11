image
  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gunjan Saxena biopic

Bollywood

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gunjan Saxena biopic

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Dharma Production's Gunjan Saxena biopic

back
BiopicDharma ProductionsGunjan Saxenajanhvi kapoorkaran joharTakht
nextQuickies 11th April 2019: Student of the year 2 posters, Shahid Kapoor and smoking, Prabhas to join Instagram and more...

within