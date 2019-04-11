Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gunjan Saxena biopic

Onkar Kulkarni April 11 2019, 6.54 pm April 11 2019, 6.54 pm

She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's production venture Dhadak, which was a remake of Marathi hit film Sairat and now Jhanvi Kapoor is geared up for her next which is a biopic directed by Sharan Sharma. The untitled biopic is based on Gunjan Saxena, Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot who actively took part in the Kargil War in 1999. The actress has already begun shooting for the film in Lucknow along with co-actor Pankaj Tripathi.

What's interesting about the project is that it is making one of the fittest actors of Bollywood even fitter. The news is that for her role as an air force officer, Janhvi is undertaking military-type training. Sharing more details around the same, a source associated with Janhvi informs, "She had already undertaken the first session of these military fitness lessons. A fitness trainer associated with the Indian air force has been brought on board for her training. She's made to do bodyweight training, a kind of workout where you utilize your body weight to develop strength.”

Gunjan Saxena; Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena

Elaborating on her regime, the source adds, “She started her sessions today. She does movements like crawling, rope climbing etc which people in the army do. Her role is of an air force pilot and hence the film’s team wants her to be as agile, strong and fit as them. She is required to do this training three times a week.”

The movie which has the actor playing the role of the first woman IAF pilot also stars Soorma fame Angad Bedi as her brother in the film.

Janhvi’s upcoming film too is being produced by Dharma Productions. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takht with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.