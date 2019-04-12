Bollywood Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress turned 'over-weight' for Gunjan Saxena biopic

After acting in films like Dhadak and Takht, Janhvi Kapoor has got herself busy with a biopic and this film unlike the other two is physically strenuous for the actor. The Dharma Productions venture has her playing the role of Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot and she underwent body transformation for the film. Something similar to that of Aamir Khan's transformation during Dangal. Remember how the actor who played the role of a wrestling coach went from being fit to becoming fat and then back to his original body shape?

The news is that Janhvi Kapoor, who is known to be one of Bollywood’s fittest actors turned ‘over-weight’ for the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Janhvi’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who also trains Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan told in.com, “During the first schedule of the film she was supposed to look overweight on screen. Therefore we changed her diet and she was allowed to eat all things fatty. We didn’t include junk food in her diet though, but things like paneer, ladoos made of jaggery and ghee, some meat, sweet potatoes and cauliflower rice were added. It took a period of a month and a half for her to put on a considerable amount of weight.”

When Janhvi geared up for the film’s second schedule, she was required to get back to her fit body. Therefore she was back on a strict diet and followed her fitness routine. “This was again for a period of 45 days. During the course, we cut down on her fats. She would have five meals a day that included her breakfast, lunch, dinner and two meals in between. She would eat only home cooked food including lentils, dry fruits, roti and vegetables. She was allowed to have only one cheat meal and she would prefer a slice of pizza or anything cheezy.” In terms of her workout, Namrata says that she would stick to Pilates, six days a week to cut down the extra fat from her body.

