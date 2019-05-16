Exclusive: John Abraham confirms walking out of Sarfarosh 2

Abhishek Singh May 16 2019, 12.09 pm May 16 2019, 12.09 pm

Bollywood is producing films dime a dozen and there’s at least one, if not more, hitting the theatres every Friday. Even as these films are meeting its scheduled date with the silver screen, a few are falling are finding it difficult to get off the ground. Last year, while promoting Satyameva Jayate, actor John Abraham revealed that he is all set to star in the sequel of Aamir Khan's hit film Sarfarosh. The actor also revealed that he is not only going to star in the sequel of 1999 release but will also be co-producing the film with director John Mathew Matthan. But on Wednesday, reports poured in that the actor has walked out of the film and the director confirmed the news.

We got in touch with both the actor and the director to confirm the news and probe the exact reason as to why John walked out of the film. John Abraham's team revealed, "Yes we were in discussion with John Mathew Matthan for Sarfarosh 2. But things didn't work out. We wish the project all the best.” When further asked the reason behind John Abraham’s decision to walk out of the film, the team didn't respond to the query.

We also reached out to director John Mathew Matthan on the development and he says, “Who said John Abraham was part of the film? I never said that he is doing the film. In fact, I never gave any actor’s name. If he has said it then please confirm with him as I am not aware of it."

Speaking about the fate of the film, John Mathew Matthan said, "I think, for now, I don’t see the film happening.”

Earlier in 2017, John spoke at length about Sarfarosh 2 and was very keen on the film. He said back then, "John Mathew Matthan and I are co-producing the film. We are still working on the script but yes it's happening with me. We plan to go on floors next year. He is probably the only director whose house I went to after seeing Sarfarosh and said, 'Man, what a film'."

