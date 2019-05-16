  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: John Abraham confirms walking out of Sarfarosh 2

Bollywood

Exclusive: John Abraham confirms walking out of Sarfarosh 2

After director John Mathew Matthan, actor John Abraham confirms walking out of Sarfarosh 2.

back
Aamir KhanJohn AbrahamJohn Mathew MattanSarfaroshSatyameva Jayate
nextShahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore, see photo

within