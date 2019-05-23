Exclusive: Kangana Ranaut celebrates Narendra Modi’s victory with chai, pakoras and this quote

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 7.39 pm May 23 2019, 7.39 pm

Narendra Modi, who served as the Prime Minister of India for the last five years, is back in power for the second time. As per the incoming trends from the Lok Sabha Elections 2019’s results, Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies have won a massive 355 seats. On Modi’s victory, we are getting to witness an unprecedented amount of celebrations among his fans and well-wishers, and that also includes Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Apart from being known for her outspokenness and eclectic film choices, Ranaut is also a self-professed Modi fan. And while the rest of the world chose social media to celebrate Modi's win, Kangana decided to do so with some Pakora and chai. A dig of course at the oppositions Chaiwala jibes at Modi in the past.

Taking to her social media account, Kangana’s sister Rangoli shared a series of images that had the Ranaut family engrossed into celebrations, as they munched on fitters and tea prepared by Kangana herself. And, mind you, it looked delicious! In her caption, Rangoli revealed it should be an extremely special occasion to make Kangana Ranaut cook, and Modi Ji did that!

Have a look at all the pictures of Kangana Ranaut and family celebrating Modi’s win here:

Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for ⁦@narendramodi⁩ Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat 😁🥳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6hJIuxby9W — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

The Queen actor also opened up on Narendra Modi’s victory, as she vouched for him since a very long time. When contacted Kangana expressed her excitement saying, “What Modi Ji stands for are a very strong set of ideas, vision, and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There's nothing more precious than it. I'm over the moon today, literally!” Kangana on the front foot again. Are we going to see her take the plunge then? 2024 is not so far away.