Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut's weight won't be a Panga at Cannes 2019, reveals trainer Namrata Purohit

Onkar Kulkarni May 15 2019, 5.46 pm May 15 2019, 5.46 pm

Bollywood divas are going a step further to look their best at the red carpet appearance of Cannes Film Festival. Earlier in.com shared with you how Deepika Padukone is working out to get a lean physique for her presence at the festival. Even Sonam Kapoor has been working out hard to look fit for her Cannes outing. B-Town stars are already packing up and heading to Cannes, amidst all the rush, we have learnt that Kangana Ranaut too is prepping up to look picture perfect at the event. The Queen actress too just like her contemporaries worked extra hard and sweated it out at the gym.

Revealing about her regime, celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit says, "Kangana has recently finished shooting for Panga. For the film (in which she plays a kabaddi player) she had to gain weight, and for Cannes, she wanted to drop it all and look toned." Thus, Kangana has lost a few inches from her body. Namrata further adds, "For the same, she has been practising traditional Pilates for 4 days a week. Her regime would go on for 45 minutes to one hour per day. While for Panga it was all about tightening her body, for Cannes we focused on lengthening and strengthening her body."

As per Namrata, Kangana has been prepping up to get the perfect body for almost for 3 weeks and she has got the results. She has become "leaner and longer," says the trainer.

Namrata who also trains Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor has been working with Kangana since 5 years. "Kangana is one curious client. She wants to know details about every single workout we do and how the particular regime will benefit her body. She is also quite chilled out, cracks jokes and bonds well between workout," says Namrata.

The fitness trainer says that at the glamorous do, Kangana will be seen flaunting beautiful gowns. Reports also say that she will be flaunting a saree on the red carpet.