  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: Is Karan Johar giving Vicky Kaushal a meatier role in Takht? KJo has THIS to say

Bollywood

Exclusive: Is Karan Johar giving Vicky Kaushal a meatier role in Takht? KJo has THIS to say

Karan Johar's Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

back
Dharma ProductionsKalankkaran joharranveer singhTakhtUriVicky Kaushal
nextExclusive! Kangana Ranaut's weight won't be a Panga at Cannes 2019, reveals trainer Namrata Purohit

within