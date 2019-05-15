Exclusive: Is Karan Johar giving Vicky Kaushal a meatier role in Takht? KJo has THIS to say

Subhash K Jha May 15 2019, 3.56 pm May 15 2019, 3.56 pm

The good news is that Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht is going ahead with the shooting as per the plan. Rumours of a delay/postponement/cancellation due to the failure of Kalank are all hearsay of the most toxic kind. Says a source close to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, “People are presuming Karan is daunted by the prospect of directing another period film so soon after Kalank. But there is no such thing. In fact, Takht had gone into production even before the release of Kalank.”

Now a mischievous report in a tabloid claims that Vicky Kaushal’s role in Takht is being re-written and expanded to suit his new star status and to raise the importance of his role to be on par with Ranveer Singh. We got in touch with Karan Johar on the same and he just had two words to say, “Utter rubbish!”

Another source very close to Dharma Productions described the report as “Flattery for Vicky Kaushal and a PR spin stage-managed by those who are taking care of the URI star’s image.” However, the source cautions against the culture of pulling down one actor to glorify another.

“Ranveer Singh is a far bigger star and has achieved a lot more than Vicky Kushal. Why cause unnecessary bad blood between them by putting out such stupid baseless reports?”