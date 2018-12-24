image
Monday, December 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Exclusive: Karan Johar played cupid to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, here are the details

Bollywood

Exclusive: Karan Johar played cupid to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, here are the details

Upala KbrUpala Kbr   December 24 2018, 10.29 am
back
Angad BediBollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharMehrNeha Dhupia
nextZero: Shah Rukh Khan's experiment reduced to hilarious memes
ALSO READ

Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr turns a month old, the proud mommy shares an adorable video

Neha Dhupia shares the sweetest picture of Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi take newborn Mehr home, view pics