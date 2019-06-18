A Band Of Boys fame Karan Oberoi made headlines when news arrived that a woman accused him of rape and extortion, which resulted into his arrest leading the actor-singer to spend an entire month in prison. Things developed in his favour when he received bail and the accused got imprisoned for filing a false complaint against Oberoi and orchestrating an attack on herself on May 25. Karan recollects that it all started over a casual chat with the tantric healer on a dating app.
“I am done with dating apps,” he says as he speaks to in.com, exclusively, over the phone. When the case made noise, a lot of people wondered how Karan who is famous, had to search for love on a dating app. He reasons, “As an actor, I am always surrounded with actors. The reason I went on Tinder was only to meet ladies from different walks of lives. I wanted to strike a conversation and make new contacts. I met a lot of journalists and lawyers through the app.” Karan is a follower of spirituality and that’s how he bonded with the victim on the app.
View this post on Instagram
Life calling ! Me ...☺️#romancinglife #love #instagramers #envywear #tweegram #photooftheday #amazing #smile #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #instadaily #instafollow #followme #instagood #bestoftheday #instacool #colorful #style #swag
A post shared by Karan Oberoi (@karanoberoiofficial) on
Karan has learnt a huge lesson from the entire episode. Like Karan, there are many other people from his fraternity who use the dating app. Cautioning them Karan says, “I must urge them to take their sweet time to understand people. Also, follow your instinct. Instincts will never fail you. For me, I would now prefer to go by the old fashioned way. I would rather meet women the way we met in the 90s.” He further adds, “Personally speaking, I was on Tinder between 2016 and 2017, on and off. It’s a place only for hookups. Once I realized that I got turned off. People there wear masks and it is difficult to judge them.”
Has the incident left a scar? Or is Karan open to dating and maybe getting married after the incident? “I totally believe in the concept of companion and soulmate. In fact, I had my first girlfriend at the age of 22 and I wanted to marry her. However, it was too early. In my life, I have had four healthy relationships. Marriage didn’t happen for some reasons. I still feel love is pure emotion. I come from a family where my mom and dad have been married for 50 years. I will always start with friendship and go ahead from there on,” he signs off.Read More