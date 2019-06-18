Onkar Kulkarni June 18 2019, 8.05 pm June 18 2019, 8.05 pm

A Band Of Boys fame Karan Oberoi made headlines when news arrived that a woman accused him of rape and extortion, which resulted into his arrest leading the actor-singer to spend an entire month in prison. Things developed in his favour when he received bail and the accused got imprisoned for filing a false complaint against Oberoi and orchestrating an attack on herself on May 25. Karan recollects that it all started over a casual chat with the tantric healer on a dating app.

“I am done with dating apps,” he says as he speaks to in.com, exclusively, over the phone. When the case made noise, a lot of people wondered how Karan who is famous, had to search for love on a dating app. He reasons, “As an actor, I am always surrounded with actors. The reason I went on Tinder was only to meet ladies from different walks of lives. I wanted to strike a conversation and make new contacts. I met a lot of journalists and lawyers through the app.” Karan is a follower of spirituality and that’s how he bonded with the victim on the app.

Karan has learnt a huge lesson from the entire episode. Like Karan, there are many other people from his fraternity who use the dating app. Cautioning them Karan says, “I must urge them to take their sweet time to understand people. Also, follow your instinct. Instincts will never fail you. For me, I would now prefer to go by the old fashioned way. I would rather meet women the way we met in the 90s.” He further adds, “Personally speaking, I was on Tinder between 2016 and 2017, on and off. It’s a place only for hookups. Once I realized that I got turned off. People there wear masks and it is difficult to judge them.”