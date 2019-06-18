There has been much development on the rape case filed against A Band Of Boys fame Karan Oberoi. The actor-singer was granted bail against the rape and extortion case filed by a woman. In a shocking turn of events, the woman who complained about the actor was later arrested and then given a bail. The tantric healer is accused of filing a false complaint against Oberoi and orchestrating an attack on herself on May 25. The entire episode has been an eye-opener for many.
From the time of Karan’s arrest, his good friend Pooja Bedi and former bandmate Sudhanshu Pandey have been supporting him. So much, that Pooja even led the #MenToo movement in support of innocent men who get falsely accused by women over charges of sexual harassment and rape. Now that Karan is out, he is geared up to take a stand for the cause. In fact, that’s the project that he is taking up as his first as he strongly feels for it.
He says, “I am starting by launching a #MenToo anthem. I came up with it during the time I spent in jail. I am very strong about this movement. The kind of stories I heard in jail through men who I encountered behind the bars made me steadfast. You can be the hardest man on the planet, but you will be broken into pieces if you hear these stories. I came across the 23-24-year-old boys who were stuck in prison for lack of support. I need to stand for them.”
With the anthem, Karan says he needs to be “the voice of the voiceless”. The song is called Beshumari Ke Baazar Mein which is written and sung by Karan, who has also done its music. The actor is also gearing up for his Bollywood film. He has acted as a male lead in Strawberry Point. “We are figuring out a brand new release date for the film,” he says. He also has a couple of web series which he is in talks for.Read More