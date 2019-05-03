Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan: Here's how much Bollywood celebs pay their fitness trainers

Onkar Kulkarni May 03 2019, 4.48 pm May 03 2019, 4.48 pm

Bollywood celebrities and their love for fitness is very much evident from their Instagram posts. In fact, every day, shutterbugs chase actors as they move in and out of their gyms. This has become a routine, so much that the stars pay special attention to their gym wear for their workout session. Apart from these 'spotted' pictures that are splashed across the media, actors also take to their social media accounts to post pictures or videos of their brand new workout routines which they recently learnt to nail. The videos boast of B-Town folks sweating it out with their ace trainers at fanciest of the gyms in Mumbai.

As fans, you look up to your favourite actors and swear by their chiselled bodies. Ever wondered of getting trained under the trainers who guide the celebrities? In.com gives a low down on how much these celebrities are paying their fitness trainers. Mind you, they don't come cheap! Here's the list of the high profile trainers, their celebrity clientele and the fees they charge for their personal training sessions. Read On...

Fitness Trainer: Yasmin Karachiwala

Gym: Body Image

Celebrity Clients: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Workout Session: Pilates, which includes 12 sessions a month

Fees: Rs 10,000 per session (per day)

Fitness Trainer: Namrata Purohit

Gym: The Pilates Studio

Celebrity Clients: Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora

Workout Session: Pilates

Fees: Rs 40,000 per month

Fitness Trainer: Prashant Sawant

Gym: Body Sculptor

Celebrity Clients: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan

Workout Session: Body transformation program for 12 weeks (includes workout, massages and diet plans)

Fees: Rs 1,17,000 (12 week package)

Satyajit Chaurasia with Hrithik Roshan

Fitness Trainer: Satyajit Chaurasia

Gym: Barbarian Gym

Celebrity Clients: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Workout Session: Satya’s transformation program

Fees: Rs 15,00,000 (three months package)

John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty, fitness trainer Vinod Channa and Harshvardhan Rane

Fitness Trainer: Vinod Channa

Gym: VC Fitness

Celebrity Clients: John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty

Workout Session: Cardio and weight training

Fees: Rs 1,50,000 (per month)

While these being the actual charges of the fitness trainers, we wonder if the stars get good discounts on a friendly basis or on the basis of stardom!