Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan: Here's how much Bollywood celebs pay their fitness trainers

Bollywood celebrities and their love for fitness is very much evident from their Instagram posts. In fact, every day, shutterbugs chase actors as they move in and out of their gyms. This has become a routine, so much that the stars pay special attention to their gym wear for their workout session. Apart from these 'spotted' pictures that are splashed across the media, actors also take to their social media accounts to post pictures or videos of their brand new workout routines which they recently learnt to nail. The videos boast of B-Town folks sweating it out with their ace trainers at fanciest of the gyms in Mumbai.
As fans, you look up to your favourite actors and swear by their chiselled bodies. Ever wondered of getting trained under the trainers who guide the celebrities? In.com gives a low down on how much these celebrities are paying their fitness trainers. Mind you, they don't come cheap! Here's the list of the high profile trainers, their celebrity clientele and the fees they charge for their personal training sessions. Read On...
View this post on Instagram
Workout like @aliaabhatt at the one and only #PilatesFestivalIndia 14th-17th Feb, 2019 @atmantan Call ☎ +91 97690 30371 #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #AliaBhatt #YasminKarachiwalasBodyImage #Pilates #PilatesChangesLives #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #FletcherPilates #BasiPilates #CelebrityTrainer #pilatesfestivalindia2019
A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on
Fitness Trainer: Yasmin Karachiwala
Gym: Body Image
Celebrity Clients: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Workout Session: Pilates, which includes 12 sessions a month
Fees: Rs 10,000 per session (per day)
View this post on Instagram
Focus on your goals not the obstacles... #FridayFeeling with @malaikaaroraofficial 💕💪🏻 . . . #pilates #pilatesgirls #strong #believe #achieve #fitGirl #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitspiration #move #fridayfitness #malaikaarorakhan #namratapurohit
A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on
Fitness Trainer: Namrata Purohit
Gym: The Pilates Studio
Celebrity Clients: Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora
Workout Session: Pilates
Fees: Rs 40,000 per month
View this post on Instagram
Miss lifting heavy weights with my little bro varun Dhawan.. #trainermatters #8weeksbodytransformationchallenge #leankitchen #bodysculptor
A post shared by Prashant Sawant (@prashantsixpack) on
Fitness Trainer: Prashant Sawant
Gym: Body Sculptor
Celebrity Clients: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan
Workout Session: Body transformation program for 12 weeks (includes workout, massages and diet plans)
Fees: Rs 1,17,000 (12 week package)
Satyajit Chaurasia with Hrithik Roshan
Fitness Trainer: Satyajit Chaurasia
Gym: Barbarian Gym
Celebrity Clients: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan
Workout Session: Satya’s transformation program
Fees: Rs 15,00,000 (three months package)
John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty, fitness trainer Vinod Channa and Harshvardhan Rane
Fitness Trainer: Vinod Channa
Gym: VC Fitness
Celebrity Clients: John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty
Workout Session: Cardio and weight training
Fees: Rs 1,50,000 (per month)
While these being the actual charges of the fitness trainers, we wonder if the stars get good discounts on a friendly basis or on the basis of stardom!