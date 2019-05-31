Onkar Kulkarni May 31 2019, 3.29 pm May 31 2019, 3.29 pm

Zee TV is back with a brand new season of their flagship show Dance India Dance. The channel hosted a press conference yesterday as they announced the launch of the show. The event was graced by the show’s judges rapper Raftaar, choreographer Bosco Martis and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The lady makes her debut on television with the dance reality show. The do took place at a studio where a majestic set has been put up in Film City, in Goregaon, Mumbai.

In a never-seen-before situation, five media personnel got injured on the sets of the show! Earlier too there have been many press events that have taken place on TV show’s sets or on the sets of the dance reality shows, however, the set which Dance India Dance has put up is laid in a way that it left injuring media persons who arrived as guests to meet and interview the judges. The set is apparently a '360 degree' one, where a circular dance floor is bordered with a circular trolley for camera movement. This set up follows with four pits around the dance floor. The pits are used for camera setups.

The stairs that lead to camera pits

When in.com met Kareena backstage and informed her about the fiasco, the not-so-surprised actress said, “See, I knew it. This stage is very different. This is the first time in India that a dance reality show has put up a 360 degree set.”

Security guards arrive later to alarm media persons about the pits which were 5 to 6 feet deep

People seen standing inside one of the pits where media persons fell

This media person who fell into the pit was left with scratches and a twisted ankle