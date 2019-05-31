Zee TV is back with a brand new season of their flagship show Dance India Dance. The channel hosted a press conference yesterday as they announced the launch of the show. The event was graced by the show’s judges rapper Raftaar, choreographer Bosco Martis and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The lady makes her debut on television with the dance reality show. The do took place at a studio where a majestic set has been put up in Film City, in Goregaon, Mumbai.
In a never-seen-before situation, five media personnel got injured on the sets of the show! Earlier too there have been many press events that have taken place on TV show’s sets or on the sets of the dance reality shows, however, the set which Dance India Dance has put up is laid in a way that it left injuring media persons who arrived as guests to meet and interview the judges. The set is apparently a '360 degree' one, where a circular dance floor is bordered with a circular trolley for camera movement. This set up follows with four pits around the dance floor. The pits are used for camera setups.
The stairs that lead to camera pits
When in.com met Kareena backstage and informed her about the fiasco, the not-so-surprised actress said, “See, I knew it. This stage is very different. This is the first time in India that a dance reality show has put up a 360 degree set.”
Security guards arrive later to alarm media persons about the pits which were 5 to 6 feet deep
People seen standing inside one of the pits where media persons fell
This media person who fell into the pit was left with scratches and a twisted ankle
It so happened, when the media persons including journalists, photographers and cameramen came onto the sets, many could not spot the pits around the dance arena and fell into those gaps. The depth of these pits was easily between 5 to 6 feet. One journalist fell into the pit leaving his ankle twisted and few bruises. Thankfully a doctor was on the sets who took care. Nearly five media persons fell one after the other in the four pits. It was quite a horrible sight as people screamed while falling into those gaps and crashed with a loud thud. Bouncers and the security personnel later took the danger spots and guarded people against falling into it. A few journalists were annoyed about the negligence on the sets, while others thought that “vastu-shanti” was needed to be done on the sets. Soon, the entire media was escorted out of the studio to avoid more such accidents.Read More