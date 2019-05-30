EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan says THIS about best friend Malaika Arora's relationship with Arjun Kapoor going public

Onkar Kulkarni May 30 2019, 6.34 pm May 30 2019, 6.34 pm

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have become the latest 'IT' couple of B-Town. After dating each other for a considerable amount of time, Arjun came out to the media and confirmed their relationship. While talking to a publication, Arjun said, “We've come out because media gave us dignity.”

However, when in.com spoke with Malaika, she takes on making their relationship public was very contradictory to Arjun's views. While talking exclusively with in.com, Malaika said, “Unfortunately we live in a country where there is no dignity about a lot of things. As much as I love the country, unfortunately, the dignity of personal space doesn’t exist here.”

Malaika, who is best friends with Kareena Kapoor Khan, said that she is walking in the footsteps of Bebo. We had asked Malla if the two of them (Malaika and Arjun) were taking cues from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena who never hid their relationship from the media nor did they try to gain mileage from it. She said, "Same here, even I don’t like to tom-tom about anything in my life, I don’t enjoy that at all. I am too private a person to talk about anything about my life."

In conversation with Kareena, who is promoting her debut TV show Dance India Dance on Zee TV, we told the diva that Malaika is following her footsteps when it comes to dating and an elated Kareena says, "Of course. I am sure. She is one of my best friends and I am holding her hand. That's it. She is like a family to me. We are like sisters."

Kareena has been roped in as a judge along with rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis on the dance reality show.