Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious eggs on the occasion of Easter

Onkar Kulkarni April 21 2019, 7.22 pm April 21 2019, 7.22 pm

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The actress will get busy very soon with the promotions of the Ali Abbaz Zafar directorial. Right before she hits up the busy schedule, Katrina is spending time with her folks on the occasion of Easter. The day is marked for commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead and Katrina (Turquotte) Kaif is just celebrating the same. The actress planned a surprise gift for near and dear ones. In.com has learnt that Katrina has called in for special Easter eggs which she is going to send to her folks.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress ordered Easter eggs from celebrity baker Divya Ranglani. The baker who runs her cake shop Healthy Treats in Bandra, Mumbai is known for her sugar-free desserts and her products are a hot favourite with the celebrities. Talking exclusively with in.com, Divya shared what she baked for Katrina this Easter, “Katrina ordered the regular Easter eggs which she is going to distribute.” While there's no information on who the actress is treating the sweets to, we wonder if she, who believes in charity, will be sending these eggs to some NGOs.

Katrina Kaif called for these Easter eggs.

Shilpa Shetty called for these Easter eggs.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty too is in the Easter mode. What's interesting is that the actress is a stickler for fitness and diet, however today being a Sunday, Shilpa who believes in binging on the day has called in for Easter eggs too. Her treat is a calculated one though. Talking about the same, the Divya informs, “She wanted cashew nut free eggs made of almond flour and sweetened with maple syrup.”

Shilpa took to Instagram to wish Happy Easters and one can see the treats in her video message.