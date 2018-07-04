EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif has changed her gym timings and the reason will NOT SHOCK you

Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actresses we have in Bollywood. No matter what, she never misses her gym, and we get to know the same from the videos she posts on social media. Many of those posts include her bestie Alia Bhatt as well. However, of late, Alia has gone missing from Kat who is currently chilling with her Da-Bang tour bestie Jacqueline. And one does not have to rake brains much to know why. Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor, and has broken the code of never dating your best friend’s ex.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Katrina has changed her gym timings. She is no mood to be friends with Alia anymore, even though latter is trying hard to mend ties. Tut, tut, such a brutal end to a happy friendship.

While Alia has been liking Katrina’s posts, Kat has gone missing from Alia’s timeline. In fact, if reports are to be believed, Katrina was the first one to know about the relationship as Alia made sure to let her know post Ranbir’s proposal.

Well, we hope that there is a silver lining in the friendship. For now, Katrina and Alia’s friendship has broken beyond mends.