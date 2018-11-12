Exclusive Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan has prepared hard for her first media interaction

One of the most awaited movies of the year 2018, Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is all set to release on December 7. While the teaser has already enthralled all, we are waiting for the trailer to hit the internet. The stage is all set as everyone is waiting to witness the trailer launch event. But here's something very interesting we have got for you. Looks like the makers are being extremely cautious about Sara's interaction with the press, considering it is her first. Makers do not want her to face any kind of criticism, and apparently, have done all the arrangements to avoid such a situation.

According to sources, Sara, who is making her debut with this film, has been tutored over the history of Kedarnath, the on-going #MeToo movement, BJP's protest against the film and other subjects related to the film. The makers have given her thorough knowledge about everything and also a list of possible questions that will come her way at the trailer launch event, in order to avoid any tongue-in-cheek moment with the media. Even though a star kid, she is still a newbie after all, isn't she?

For the uninitiated, when the teaser of the film had released, quite a few political leaders termed this film as a medium to promote Love Jihaad and had asked for a ban on the film. However, the makers seem to be sure of the content and are all set to release the film.