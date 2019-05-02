Exclusive: Kiara Advani opens up about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good News; says she grew up watching her films

Onkar Kulkarni May 02 2019, 7.58 pm May 02 2019, 7.58 pm

Her last film Kalank might have proved to be a damp squib at the box office, but Kiara Advani is one actor whose hands are full of interesting projects. She is already working on Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Good News, which stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the former is the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, the latter is a Dharma Productions venture starting Diljit Dosanjh which releases on December 27.

The actress is super excited to be a part of the Kareena starrer. We met her as she arrived for the launch of an hair oil brand and speaking exclusively with In.com, Kiara said, "I am (Kareena's) fan-girl for life." She also says that Kareena has been an inspiration for her to get into showbiz. "I have grown up watching Kareena's films. She is the reason behind me being an actor today. She is an amazing actor. All her roles including Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Dolly from Omkara have been iconic," she added.

Kiara is also excited about Kabir Singh in which she is the solo female lead. Talking about her experience working with Shahid, she says, "Shahid looks extremely young and in this film, he is looking even younger. I was always eager to be a part of an intense love story. I am really looking forward to the film's release. While the trailer releases in this month, the film will release in June."

There was buzz about Kiara being a part of a horror comedy with Akshay Kumar called Laaxmi Bomb, But Kiara stayed mum on the project.