image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Exclusive: Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet details

Bollywood

Exclusive: Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet details

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 03 2018, 10.15 am
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentKrishna RajNeetu SinghRaj KapoorRishi Kapoor
nextAbhijeet Bhattacharya is back, insults Shah Rukh Khan
ALSO READ

Krishna Raj Kapoor: Alia Bhatt arrives to pay last respect to Ranbir's grandmother

Alia Bhatt’s cute birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor will make you go aww!

Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar make sure celebrations go viral