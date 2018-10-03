Exclusive: Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet details

Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor breathed her last on Monday after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was the backbone of the Kapoor family as she managed to keep the clan together for so many years. Her sudden demise took everyone by shock and the entire Bollywood turned up to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Krishna Raj’s prayer meet will be held in Mumbai on Thursday from 5.30 pm to 7 pm at Sahara Star Banquet Hall. Reportedly, friends and colleagues from Bollywood including the Bachchan family will be joining the Kapoor family.

Unfortunately, Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor missed the funeral as they are abroad. Rishi Kapoor is in the US for medical reasons while Ranbir and Neetu later joined him. However, Ranbir’s beau Alia made sure he was a part of the funeral. In a video that surfaced online, Alia can be seen trying to connect with Ranbir over a video call, but could not get through. Alia, who lent constant support to the Kapoor family during this difficult phase, was also seen consoling Ranbir’s grieving sister Riddhima in her family’s absence.

Krishna Raj was reportedly rushed to a South Mumbai hospital at 3.30 am on October 1. Reports state that she had already passed away at the time of admission. Yesterday, quite a few celebs including Gauri Khan were spotted at Krishna Raj Kapoor's residence.