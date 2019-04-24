Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti Kalash Chhalke his favourite song

Onkar Kulkarni April 24 2019, 4.38 pm April 24 2019, 4.38 pm

With her soulful voice, Lata Mangeshkar has won the hearts of many. Lata didi, as she is fondly known as in Bollywood, began her journey as a singer from 1940s. Over the years she has enjoyed a huge fan following. One such fan has come out and opened up about his love for Lata’s sangeet. The admirer is none other than Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. In an interview with Akshay Kumar , Narendra Modi mentioned that he likes listening to Lata Mangeshkar’s song titled 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke'.

We tried reaching Lata Mangeshkar for her reaction. Talking on her behalf, her sister Usha Mangeshkar who stays with her at a Mumbai based apartment said, “She is unwell today and hence cannot come on the phone. However, she will be happy to know the fact that the country’s PM likes her song. It is a very soulful song and is sung really well.” Usha also says that Lata might give the Dinanath Mangeshkar awards to be held tonight, a miss, due to her ill-health.

The song, Jyoti Kalash Chhalke is from 1961 film Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan. The movie was directed by Sadashiv J. Row Kavi and starred Meena Kumari and Balraj Sahni. Lata has been Yash Chopra’s favourite and has sung in most of his films. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung in over 36 regional films (including Marathi, Hindi and Bengali) and foreign languages.

Lata was conferred upon the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989 by the Government of India. In 2001, she was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. That apart, France conferred on her its highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007.