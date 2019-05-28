Exclusive: Lisa Ray opens up about her ex-boyfriends in her book; says she is “honest” to her husband

Onkar Kulkarni May 28 2019, 7.56 pm May 28 2019, 7.56 pm

Cancer survivor Lisa Ray turned author as she launched her book Close To The Bone last night at an event in Mumbai. The book chronicles the life of the actress as she hopped from one country to the other in her younger days and met interesting people during the journey. Lisa’s memoir also highlights her love life. It is quite interesting to see a married Lisa open up about her ex-boyfriends in her first book. At the do, when we asked Lisa how she mustered up the courage to open up about her former lovers in the 400 pages book and she says, “I am completely comfortable to do so. We share a very honest relationship.” Lisa got married to Jason Dehni in Oct 2012.

The Kasoor actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the year 2009, the very next year Lisa announced that she was cancer free after she undertook stem cell transplant. It took a long time, as much as, nine years for Lisa to launch her book. She reasons, “For a while, I didn't have a lot of support. I had to actually procrastinate (the book) for a while because I wasn't ready. (Later) I had my friends and the publisher helping me and supporting me through the journey.”

While the first book launched yesterday (May 28), the actress says she is working on the trilogy. “I am writing my second and third book. The first was more about my earlier life, the next one will be hardcore on my cancer journey.”

Lisa who was last seen in horror flick Dobarab in 2017 is looking forward to AR Rahman’s 99 Songs in which she plays an interesting role. The film also stars cancer survivor Manisha Koirala. Talking about the bond the two actors share, Lisa adds, “Manisha and I have been friends way before doing this film. We work in the same industry and that is how we know each other. We share a good camaraderie. I admire her. She is a wonderful woman. Cancer becomes a common interest between the two of us.”