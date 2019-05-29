EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor have different reasons for making their relationship public

Onkar Kulkarni May 29 2019, 7.59 pm May 29 2019, 7.59 pm

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make up the most talked about Bollywood couple in recent times. For too long, the duo had hidden their relationship status. Recently, the couple has started to feel comfortable in front of the media. So much so, that they even posed hand-in-hand for the paparazzi when they arrived together at the event. Sharing his thoughts on confirming their relationship status to the world, Arjun told the press, “We've come out because media gave us dignity”.

While these being Arjun’s thoughts, it has come to light that both Arjun and girlfriend Malaika aren’t on the same page. While Arjun talks about dignity, Malaika is of the opinion that there’s “no dignity.” The fitness enthusiast shared her thoughts as she spoke exclusively to in.com. We met Malaika at her Divayoga studio in Bandra, Mumbai where she said, “Unfortunately we live in a country where there is no dignity about a lot of things. As much as I love the country, unfortunately, the dignity of personal space doesn’t exist here.”

Interestingly, Malaika seems to be walking in the footsteps of her good friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both Arjun and Malla (as she is fondly called in her circuit) appear to be taking cues from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena, who never hid their relationship from the media nor did they try to gain mileage from it. Sharing her side on this observation, Malaika says, “Same here, even I don’t like to tom-tom about anything (try to gain mileage) in my life, I don’t enjoy that at all. I am too private a person to talk about anything about my life.”

The ace dancer is currently focusing on her fitness venture. Malaika has teamed up with fitness startup Sarva as she launched her yoga studio in Mumbai called Divyayoga where she practices aerial yoga. Apart from that she also trains under Namrata Purohit on Pilates for her fitness.