Exclusive: Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar speaks about his digital debut; show features TV star Divyanka Tripathi

Onkar Kulkarni April 15 2019, 6.06 pm April 15 2019, 6.06 pm

He has directed films like Parineeta, Mardaani and more recently Helicopter Eela. After working on Bollywood movies, Pradeep Sarkar is all set to debut into the digital world. The filmmaker is directing a web show for Ekta Kapoor. Interestingly, the show reminds us of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Cheeni Kum or Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef. Pradeep’s show is titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The show will drop on Ekta’s web platform Alt Balaji very soon.

Talking about his digital debut, Pradeep says, “I took up the project because I found the story to be really interesting. So, when Ekta’s team approached me, I jumped on the opportunity.” The show stars Divyanka Tripathi, who will be essaying the role of a Chef. “For the prep, we got real Chefs on board who trained Divyanka on the nitty-gritty of a cook working at a busy kitchen. She is a talented actress and is picking up the nuances really well.”

The show also stars Rajeev Khandelwal who too reportedly plays the role of a Chef. The actor apparently will be seen opposite Divyanka as her love interest. When asked Pradeep he refuses to share details about his role. The duo is also joined by Jaswinder Gardener who was seen in Kaleerein and Ek Deewaana Tha. The web show went on floors in December. Author Jaya Misra is said to have penned the story. Set to get wrapped up by end of May, the show is being shot at various locations in Mumbai.

While currently, he has his hands full with the web show, Pradeep says that he is in talks for three Hindi films. His last venture being Helicopter Eela starring Kajol, the director will soon get busy with one of these three Bollywood ventures.