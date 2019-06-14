Onkar Kulkarni June 14 2019, 9.51 pm June 14 2019, 9.51 pm

The buzz about Yash Raj Films planning to make a sequel of their hit film Bunty Aur Babli has been doing the rounds for a while now. Rumour mills have churned out many names so far. From Gully Boy fame MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvei to Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor all have been part of the Bunty Aur Babli conversation. We met Siddhanth as he arrived for an event recently in Mumbai on Friday. In an exclusive interaction with the Inside Edge actor, we asked if he indeed was offered the film. He told in.com, “Well frankly that was just a speculation.” He further adds, “If it happens, then I would love to be a part of the film. It will be a fantastic franchise to watch out for.”

Siddhant has fond memories of the Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji starrer which also had an item song by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He says, “I am a huge fan of the film. I had also bought a tape, which I used to play over and over again at home. Not only that, I used to dance at parties on the hit track Kajra Re (starring Aishwarya). I would not only dance like Abhishek and Amitabh Sir, but also do Aishwarya’s steps.”

Remind him that there have been speculations about the project being gone to Ishaan and Janhvi and he responds saying, “I will be happy if that happens too. Ishaan is a very dear friend. In fact, he is the only friend I have in the industry. I would like to watch him in the film’s sequel. That boy is extremely talented.”