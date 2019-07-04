Onkar Kulkarni July 04 2019, 6.25 pm July 04 2019, 6.25 pm

He is one of the celebrated filmmakers of Bollywood. With magnanimous, super hit movies like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the sought after director of the Hindi Cinema. However, there has been a strong buzz about his temperament that the actors and his crew members fear. Rumours have it that Sanjay can get extremely rude with his team and the actors, so much that he even throws things at people. Bollywood newbie Meezaan Jaffery, who makes his debut as an actor with SLB’s production Malaal, too was under the impression that he could face a nasty brunt of the filmmaker’s temperament while working with him.

“I was prepared that a chai would come flinging at me,” says Meezaan as he laughs while sharing the incident. It was from the time when he went as a guest on the sets of Bajirao Mastani. His co-star from the film Sharmin Segal who is Bhansali’s niece and the actor’s classmate had invited the actor on the sets. He says, “I had heard stories of him being short tempered. On the first day, I was really scared, intimidated by him. In fact, I even told Sanjay Sir, ‘I was afraid that you would throw a chair at me (if I go wrong).’ He was left flabbergasted listening to me. He says, ‘What are all these nonsense rumours that people spread about me.’”

Meezaan says that Bhansali does scold people on sets. “Yes, I have been shouted at (by him). He is the director of a film he has got full rights to do so as he needs to get work done with perfection. I have visited so many sets as my father (Javed Jaffery) is an actor and I have seen directors doing worse things.”