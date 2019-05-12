Mothers Day exclusive: Ananya Pandey’s mom is cool about Kartik Aaryan dating rumours

Onkar Kulkarni May 12 2019, 11.32 am May 12 2019, 11.32 am

Link-up rumours aren't new to the film industry. Beautiful people, who seem to have drunk from the fountain of youth, are best bets for a juicy dating update for tabloids. Of late, these hearsays aren't sparing the newest entrants of B-Town either. The latest example being Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya who made her debut this past Friday with Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2. Not so long ago it was reported that Ananya was dating Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor Kartik Aaryan. Now Aaryan may have many admirers in the industry but when we spoke to Ananya's mum, she had this to say when we reached out to her on Mothers Day.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, we spoke with Ananya's mother asking her how she deals with the dating rumours of her daughter. Giving the coolest reply, Bhavana said, "I am okay with all these rumours. Ananya is just 20 years old. Plus, these actors work with such good looking co-actors that crushes are bound to happen. They would want to hang out together, have dinners or go on a drive together. Between all this, if a story or a gossip comes out then it's okay. Ananya tells me each and everything. This is normal and natural."

Talking about the Mother's Day celebrations, Bhavana says that there was a time when Ananya would make greeting cards when she was a kid. That has now been replaced by Whatsapp wishes. "There used to be a teacher who would come home to give craft lessons to Ananya. She would make 3D cards for me on Mother's Day. So if there's a house on the card, the doors and windows would open. Sometimes, whatever is lying in the house, say like a perfume bottle, Ananya would just wrap it up and gift it to me (laughs)."

This Mother's Day is special for Bhavana as her daughter has made her debut in Hindi cinema. "We might do something exciting this time. Usually, we host a family lunch at our place where we invite my mother and Chunky's mother too," she concludes.