Exclusive: MS Dhoni vs Nick Jonas on the football field, here’s what happened

Nick Jonas has flown down to India to spend some quality time with his fiancee Priyanka Chopra. While last time he was here, he was enjoying the Mumbai rains, but this time, he decided to get dirty in the field of football. At the recently held All-Stars football match, Nick Jonas turned out to be a surprise entry. Here we shall tell what followed.

As being a football enthusiast, Nick decided to take on former cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Hence we saw MS Dhoni vs Nick Jonas in the field. It was a tough match as both put up their best foot forward, but at the end, it was Mr Dhoni's team that won. The final score was of 5-4. Much to our delight, we had ladies, Priyanka Chopra and Sakshi Dhoni, cheering up for their respective men.

We also got to know that Nick suffered a small injury while playing but was quick enough to put it behind and fight for a goal. He did score one goal and managed to show off his skills like a pro. We like how Mr Jonas is trying to get acquainted with Priyanka's fellas.

A good game made up for a good Sunday!